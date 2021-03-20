No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,548 cases on Friday.

Across Indiana there were 925 new positive cases. A total of 677,135 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Aug. 7 and Friday.

On Friday the Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,320 cases, up five from the previous day, and 36,898 tested. Lansing had 3,072 cases, up four, and 29,511 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, up from 4.3% the previous day; 5.5% in Porter County, no change; 4.4% in LaPorte County, no change; 4.8% in Newton County, no change; and 6% in Jasper County, down from 6.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those individuals are considered fully vaccinated.