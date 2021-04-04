No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,409 cases, up 10 from the day before, and 38,724 tested. Lansing had 3,135 cases, up five, and 31,114 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.1% in Lake County, unchanged from the previous day; 5.2% in Porter County, unchanged; 9% in LaPorte County, down from 9.1%; 8.1% in Newton County, up from 6.9%; and 10% in Jasper County, up from 9.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,241,513 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,223,085 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 89,066 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,152,447.

ISDH also reported that 1,766,467 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,750,664.