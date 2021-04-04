No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

No new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the Region's five-county area, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
There were also zero deaths reported across the state, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 1,498 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties, data from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.
County totals include 923 in Lake County, 269 in Porter County, 203 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County. State health officials listed 407 deaths statewide as probable.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 totaled to 81,974, following corrections to the previous day's totals by the Indiana State Department of Health.
County totals included 50,227 in Lake County, up 74; 10,369 in LaPorte County, up 30; 3,367 in Jasper County, up 11; and 1,011 in Newton County, up two.
The Porter County Health Department no longer provides updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 16,900 cases and 269 deaths Friday.
Across Indiana there were 952 new cases, increasing the state's total to 690,910. New cases were reported Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,409 cases, up 10 from the day before, and 38,724 tested. Lansing had 3,135 cases, up five, and 31,114 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.1% in Lake County, unchanged from the previous day; 5.2% in Porter County, unchanged; 9% in LaPorte County, down from 9.1%; 8.1% in Newton County, up from 6.9%; and 10% in Jasper County, up from 9.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,241,513 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,223,085 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 89,066 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,152,447.
ISDH also reported that 1,766,467 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,750,664.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will open from Thursday to June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers age 16 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.