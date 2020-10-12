No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

No new COVID-19 deaths, and 231 new cases, were reported in the five-county Northwest Indiana area, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Six new deaths were reported across Indiana, raising the total to 3,568.
The Region's death totals remained at 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 48 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.
Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.
New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
There were 1,581 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 136,555.
Lake County added 141 cases, for a total of 11,971; Porter County added 38 cases for a total of 2,6,35; LaPorte County added 39 new cases for a total of 1,883; Jasper County saw 12 additional cases, bringing its total to 455; and Newton County had one more case, for a total of 190.
New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
One patient was hospitalized in Porter County, and 2,278 have recovered, the county health department said.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.3% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests, and a 9.4% seven-day rate and a 9.1% cumulative rate for unique individuals. The seven-day period reflects Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.3% for all tests and 8.2% for unique individuals in Lake County, 7.5% for all tests and 11.3% for unique individuals in Porter County, 6.9% for all tests and 10.0% for unique individuals in LaPorte County, 3.0% for all tests and 4.7% for unique individuals in Jasper County, and 6.0% for all tests and 10.0% for unique individuals in Newton County.
State officials said 1,495,852 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,337,865 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
NWI testing totals included 106,644 in Lake County, 32,817 in Porter County, 24,571 in LaPorte County, 6,575 in Jasper County and 1,946 in Newton County.
Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 9 and Sunday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
