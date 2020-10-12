 Skip to main content
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
alert urgent

The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

No new COVID-19 deaths, and 231 new cases, were reported in the five-county Northwest Indiana area, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Six new deaths were reported across Indiana, raising the total to 3,568.

The Region's death totals remained at 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 48 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,581 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 136,555.

Lake County added 141 cases, for a total of 11,971; Porter County added 38 cases for a total of 2,6,35; LaPorte County added 39 new cases for a total of 1,883; Jasper County saw 12 additional cases, bringing its total to 455; and Newton County had one more case, for a total of 190.

New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday.

One patient was hospitalized in Porter County, and 2,278 have recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.3% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests, and a 9.4% seven-day rate and a 9.1% cumulative rate for unique individuals. The seven-day period reflects Sept. 29-Oct. 5.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.3% for all tests and 8.2% for unique individuals in Lake County, 7.5% for all tests and 11.3% for unique individuals in Porter County, 6.9% for all tests and 10.0% for unique individuals in LaPorte County, 3.0% for all tests and 4.7% for unique individuals in Jasper County, and 6.0% for all tests and 10.0% for unique individuals in Newton County.

State officials said 1,495,852 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,337,865 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

NWI testing totals included 106,644 in Lake County, 32,817 in Porter County, 24,571 in LaPorte County, 6,575 in Jasper County and 1,946 in Newton County.

Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 9 and Sunday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Concerned about COVID-19?

