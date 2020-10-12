No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

No new COVID-19 deaths, and 231 new cases, were reported in the five-county Northwest Indiana area, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Six new deaths were reported across Indiana, raising the total to 3,568.

The Region's death totals remained at 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 48 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,581 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 136,555.

Lake County added 141 cases, for a total of 11,971; Porter County added 38 cases for a total of 2,6,35; LaPorte County added 39 new cases for a total of 1,883; Jasper County saw 12 additional cases, bringing its total to 455; and Newton County had one more case, for a total of 190.