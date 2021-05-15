 Skip to main content
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
Indiana State Department of Health workers await the next patient during a COVID-19 testing clinic on April 16 at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.

 John Luke, file ,The Times

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the Region's five-county area, updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials showed.

Five people across Indiana died from the respiratory disease in the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

New deaths were reported between Thursday and Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

To date, 1,556 people across Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 975 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 212 in LaPorte County, 48 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.

A total of 89,541 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

County totals included 54,085 in Lake County, up 69; 12,040 in LaPorte County, up 25; 3,708 in Jasper county, up seven; and 1,086 in Newton County, up three.

As of March the Porter County Health Department doesn't provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 18,622 total cases Friday.

Across Indiana there were 798 additional positive cases, pushing the state's count to 734,736. New cases were reported Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,843 cases and Lansing had reported 3,436 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.4% in Lake County, 6.8% in Porter County, 11% in LaPorte County, 4.2% in Newton County and 7.1% in Jasper County.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Purdue University Northwest staff members Julie Wiejak and Jodi Allen detail the school's vaccine clinic hosted at the College of Nursing. Video by Kale Wilk.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated stood at 39.2%, data showed.

To date, 2,282,103 have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

