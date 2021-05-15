No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,843 cases and Lansing had reported 3,436 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.4% in Lake County, 6.8% in Porter County, 11% in LaPorte County, 4.2% in Newton County and 7.1% in Jasper County.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated stood at 39.2%, data showed.

To date, 2,282,103 have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.