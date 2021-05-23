 Skip to main content
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region
Coronavirus testing generic

Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

None of Indiana's 92 counties reported a new COVID-19 death in the latest 24-hour reporting period, statistics from health officials showed Sunday.

A total of 13,136 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, including 1,579 in the Region's five-county area.

County totals include 992 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 217 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department show. ISDH reports 319 deaths in Porter County.

Totals included 54,666 in Lake County, up by 47 from the previous day; 12,193 in LaPorte County, up 12; 3,772 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,101 in Newton County, up one.

The Porter County Health Department doesn't provide updated case totals on weekends as of March. The department last reported 19,070 cases on Friday.

Across Indiana there were 565 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 740,189. New cases were reported Saturday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6% in Lake County, unchanged from the previous day; 6.7% in Porter County, up from 6.3%; 7.4% in LaPorte County, down from 7.8%; 6.1% in Newton County, up from 6%; and 9.9% in Jasper County, down from 10.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 41.7% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,424,633 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

A mobile clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at First Church, 5387 Ind. 10, in Wheatfield.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

