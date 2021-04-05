No new COVID deaths reported across NWI as 1 more recorded statewide

No new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the Region's five-county area, according to updated statistics provided Monday by health officials.
A single new death was reported statewide, pushing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the disease to 12,668 according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The new death was reported Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,498 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties, data from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.
County totals include 923 in Lake County, 269 in Porter County, 203 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County. State health officials listed 407 deaths statewide as probable.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 jumped to 82,223, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals included 50,349 in Lake County, up 54; 17,058 in Porter County, up 158; 10,425 in LaPorte County, up 27; 1,015 in Newton County, up four; and 3,376 in Jasper County, up nine.
The Porter County Health Department no longer provides updated case and death totals on weekends. The department last reported 16,900 cases and 269 deaths Friday. Increases reported Monday reflect a difference from Friday's totals.
Across Indiana there were 762 new cases, increasing the state's total to 691,625. New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,414 cases, up five from the day before, and 38,839 tested. Lansing had 3,139 cases, up four, and 31,258 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.5% in Lake County, up from 5.1% the day before; 6.2% in Porter County, up from 5.2%; 10% in LaPorte County, up from 9%; 8% in Newton County, down from 8.1%; and 11.2% in Jasper County, up from 10%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,244,458 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,241,513 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 89,464 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,154,994.
ISDH also reported that 1,771,330 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,766,467 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open from Tuesday to June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers age 16 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.