No new COVID deaths reported in NWI; monkeypox case count climbs to 68

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana in the past two weeks, and the number of overall reported cases is on the decline.

In Lake County the seven-day average is 130 COVID-19 cases, down from 152 the week before, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

In Porter County the seven-day average is 45, down from 57; in LaPorte County it is 35, up from 31; in Newton County it is 4, down from 6; and in Jasper County it is 12, down from 16.

The decline in the Region mirrors what is happening statewide. The seven-day average for Indiana is 2,027, down from 2,179 the week before.

However, the number of monkeypox cases in Indiana is on the rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Aug. 5, 68 cases have been confirmed in the Hoosier state, up from 45 the week before. The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Indiana on June 18.

On Aug. 4, the U.S. declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

The illness is rarely fatal and typically begins with fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion about five to 21 days after exposure, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Within one to three days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash. The rash may start in the mouth or any part of the body before spreading. Some people may only develop the rash. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Person-to-person transmission is possible either through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, the state health agency said.