No new COVID deaths reported in Region; state adds 900 cases

Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 981,769 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 963,225.

The number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,382.

That total included 48,352 in Lake County, up 54 from the previous day; 16,156 in Porter County, up 22; 9,755 in LaPorte County, up 16; 3,154 in Jasper County, up six; and 965 in Newton County, no change.

A total of 897 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 660,942, following corrections to the previous day's totals. New cases were reported between March 6, 2020, and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,480 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.4% in Lake County, down from 5.6% the day before; 5.9% in Porter County, no change; 5.4% in LaPorte County, down from 5.3%; 0.9% in Newton County, down from 1.8%; and 4.7% in Jasper County, down from 5.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.