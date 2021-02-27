No new COVID deaths reported in Region; state adds 900 cases

No new COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana were reported, updated health data released Saturday showed.
A total of 27 deaths were reported across Indiana, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of 12,125 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 27 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,403 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 874 in Lake County, 259 in Porter County, 196 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 431 deaths statewide as probable, up four from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
As of Friday, 552,241 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 531,962 the previous day, according to state health officials.
Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 981,769 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 963,225.
The number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,382.
That total included 48,352 in Lake County, up 54 from the previous day; 16,156 in Porter County, up 22; 9,755 in LaPorte County, up 16; 3,154 in Jasper County, up six; and 965 in Newton County, no change.
A total of 897 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 660,942, following corrections to the previous day's totals. New cases were reported between March 6, 2020, and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,480 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.4% in Lake County, down from 5.6% the day before; 5.9% in Porter County, no change; 5.4% in LaPorte County, down from 5.3%; 0.9% in Newton County, down from 1.8%; and 4.7% in Jasper County, down from 5.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.