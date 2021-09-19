Noll alums return for school’s centennial Mass

HAMMOND — Returning to the halls of Bishop Noll Institute, Pat (Kors) Mistak and Karen (Saliga) Garcia could not help but reminisce.

“It was a really interesting place,” said Mistak, a 1968 BNI alum, recalling a prank in which students placed a small car on the school roof. “I remember being in musicals like ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘West Side Story.’ I also remember the friends I made here that I still have.”

Garcia, a 1983 Noll grad, also remembered school musicals and the Rev. Jack Winterlin, music director. “He was the best,” Garcia said.

Both women were in the choir for the outdoor Mass Sunday celebrating Noll’s centennial. The Mass and picnic that followed were part of a centennial weekend at Noll. Other events included a Founder’s Day Gala and fireworks Sept. 15, tailgate party Sept. 17 and a tea party Sept. 18. An outdoor concert followed Sunday afternoon in the Highland Main Square gazebo.

Noll Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick, a 2001 alum, said the gala provided an opportunity to announce a $4.2 million capital project that includes improvements to outdoor facilities, including the football field and stands and track.