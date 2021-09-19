Noll alums return for school’s centennial Mass

HAMMOND — Returning to the halls of Bishop Noll Institute, Pat (Kors) Mistak and Karen (Saliga) Garcia could not help but reminisce.
“It was a really interesting place,” said Mistak, a 1968 BNI alum, recalling a prank in which students placed a small car on the school roof. “I remember being in musicals like ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘West Side Story.’ I also remember the friends I made here that I still have.”
Garcia, a 1983 Noll grad, also remembered school musicals and the Rev. Jack Winterlin, music director. “He was the best,” Garcia said.
Both women were in the choir for the outdoor Mass Sunday celebrating Noll’s centennial. The Mass and picnic that followed were part of a centennial weekend at Noll. Other events included a Founder’s Day Gala and fireworks Sept. 15, tailgate party Sept. 17 and a tea party Sept. 18. An outdoor concert followed Sunday afternoon in the Highland Main Square gazebo.
Noll Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick, a 2001 alum, said the gala provided an opportunity to announce a $4.2 million capital project that includes improvements to outdoor facilities, including the football field and stands and track.
Two years ago, Pastrick noted, the school completed a $1.4 million project that included the development of a STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, and mathematics) lab at the site of the former Noll pool. Through the lab, the school offers programs in biomedicine, engineering and computer programming.
“Noll remains a place that provides opportunities for student growth in academics and their faith,” Pastrick said, “where they can contribute to their school and community.”
School's establishment
Noll’s history starts with the Sisters of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ obtaining permission to start a Catholic high school in the Hammond-East Chicago area. St. Mary Church in East Chicago offered two classrooms as temporary quarters, and on Sept. 16, 1921, Catholic Central High School opened to an enrollment of 40 students. Current enrollment is 493.
In May 1922, ground was broken for a new school to be built on White Oak Avenue between Hoffman Street and Chicago Avenue. On Sept. 9, 1923, the completed left wing was dedicated.
Under the leadership of the Rev. Paul J. Schmid, the school’s first principal, Catholic Central was enlarged in the following 10 years to include a gymnasium, convent and rectory.
In 1947, Catholic Central was renamed in honor of Bishop John F. Noll of the Diocese of Fort Wayne, which then included Northwest Indiana.
In January 1962, a fire broke out in the fieldhouse causing an estimated $500,000 in damages. Work soon began on a modern building complex to include an auditorium, gymnasiums, and a three-story classroom building.
In 1963, Bishop Noll High School became Bishop Noll Institute.
Recalling memories
Noll graduates attending the Mass cited lasting friendships and the quality of the teaching staff.
Christine Kwiecien-Greenberg of Munster, class of 1972, recalled singing at hospitals, concerts, and Masses with the Nollaires singers under Winterlin.
Retired teacher Mark Werkowski taught math for 10 years at Noll. The 1969 grad recalled the “family feeling” at BNI. “The teachers were always extremely helpful and I got along with my classmates really well,” said Werkowski, a Schererville resident who also worked the chains for BNI football and kept score for Warriors boys basketball.
Deacon Michael Halas, a 1983 grad who serves at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, recalled the “sense of community” at Noll. Coming from a small grade school, the Hammond resident said attending Noll was a “very overwhelming experience.”
DeeDee (Ryder) Buck and her husband, George Buck, not only met in English class at Noll, they became engaged there. As George recalled, one homecoming weekend he got the Rev. Edward Moszur, a former principal, to open the English classroom so he could propose there. The couple, married 48 years, co-chaired the centennial tea.
Highland resident Adam Gawlikowski, class of 1960, who performed at the concert that afternoon, loved how the teaching nuns “loved God and put Christ in their lives.”
Classmate Margaret (Frechette) Saliga, of Whiting, loved going to school with people from all backgrounds and ethnicities. “That broadened our vision,” she said.
Concelebrating the outdoor Mass was the Rev. Patrick Kalich, assisted by the Revs. Frank Stodola and Dominic Bertino. Kalich, a 1967 Noll grad, later served two decades as a guidance counselor. In his first assignment, Bertino taught theology and coached golf at Noll from 1975 to 1987. Stodola, Class of 1978, served in the military and now pastors Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Laredo, Texas.
“I was in theatrical arts and track,” Stodola recalled, “and both provided experiences in which I made lifelong friends.”
Kalich remembered “being surrounded by the best of teachers who were committed to the mission to echo God’s love. This school was God’s idea, and he found people to carry out that mission. That’s still true today.”