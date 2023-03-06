WHITING — The Whiting Robertsdale community will again acknowledge the service and commitment provided by local teachers and municipal employees by presenting awards to those who distinguish themselves in those fields.

The awards will be presented at the Whiting Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation dinner on April 21.

The Public Servant of the Year will be awarded to an employee who works for either the city of Whiting or the city of Hammond.

The Educator of the Year will be awarded to a faculty member chosen from nominees from Nathan Hale Elementary, Whiting Middle and Whiting High Schools, Franklin Elementary, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Bishop Noll Institute and St. Casimir Elementary School.

Additionally, a local citizen is chosen as the recipient of the Carl A, Binhammer Award. That individual is recognized for tireless community service and volunteerism, and making Whiting-Robertsdale a better place in which to live.

The award is presented to the winner at the annual Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce Dinner. The recipient is chosen by a committee of previous Binhammer Award winners.

Nominations may be sent to the Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Tom Dabertin, 1417 119th Street, Whiting IN 46394 by no later than April 10.

Nominations should include the following information: The name of the nominee; the award that the person is being nominated for, and a letter explaining in why the nominee deserves the award. It is requested, although not required that the person making the nomination sign the nomination letter.