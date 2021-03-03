None harmed in house fire with multi-agency response, officials say

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — No one was injured in a house fire early Wednesday that prompted several local agencies to respond, officials said.

First responders were called out about 2 a.m. to the home, in the 6100 block of 129th Avenue, according to the Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Department.

The flames were quelled within about 45 minutes, which department officials said was a result of coordinated efforts between the responding agencies.

The damages were mostly contained to the home's attic, said Chief Jason Morris.

It wasn't clear how many residents were displaced as a result of the fire, nor what caused the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing.