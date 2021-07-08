Nonprofit looking to restore old Trinity Lutheran Church to its former glory

"There are raccoons that come out on the roof. There are large holes in the roof, many unsecured windows. There are loose boards hanging from the exterior that blow in the wind. There's no fence around the property."

Donaldson said stray cats live in the sheds on the property "that are in total disrepair and caving in," and bats live in the church.

"We need some fixed deadlines in place for something to happen. This isn't going to be ... the greenhouse project, where it goes on for 12 years," Donaldson said. "At this point, it's a public nuisance. It's a private nuisance to the residents."

Crown Point Mayor David Uran asked if Bryan could put the timeline presented Wednesday into writing to the city's legal department for it to be shared with neighbors of the church so they can see action is taking place.

"If not, then there's going to have to be some proactive approach by the city here. We're kind of caught in the cross hairs of both sides here," Uran said. "We sympathize with the neighbors. We understand the historical significance to the Crown Point community."

Uran said if action isn't taken at the church without an explanation by its July 21 meeting, the board's course of action could change.