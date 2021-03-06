Nonprofits collaborate on snow boot distribution

GARY — Much of the snow is gone, but some Region families may have been looking to next winter, thanks to a snow boot giveaway involving several nonprofit organizations.

Big Shoulders Fund held the children’s boot giveaway Saturday on the Gary SouthShore RailCats’ parking lot.

“This is a blessing. This is awesome,” said Carole Williams, of Gary, a recipient.

Big Shoulders was not alone Saturday. Also volunteering were students from Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, the RailCats, Gary Fire Department, and Community HealthNet.

According to Dan Kozlowski, regional director of the local Big Shoulders initiative, this giveaway is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that Northwest Indiana families have access to needed resources.

“We’re really relying on community partnerships to open up our mission to cover as many people in the community as possible,” Kozlowski said.

Ashley Nylen, manager of marketing and promotions for the RailCats, explained, “After no season last year, we want to do all we can to help the neighborhoods in Gary.”