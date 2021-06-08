North Township Dial-a-Ride service requiring 4-week notice for rides

Currently, the service has four drivers and two dispatchers, DeLeon said, noting one of the dispatchers also is a driver.

"As long as both of them are there at the same time, because there's a bit of an overlap with them, she's able to go out into the field and handle those last-minute, urgent requests," DeLeon said.

"This was the best solution we had. Our Dial-a-Ride staff really stepped up," she added.

Earlier this year, trustee Santos told The Times the service was facing reduced hours after the township's contract with Triple A expired and the parties didn't agree to new terms.

Triple A Express later ended its contract with the township, and closed its doors in April after 27 years, according to a previous Times report.

Now, the North Township Trustee Office is working with the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) to find an overflow provider through a bidding process, Santos said.