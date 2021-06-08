 Skip to main content
North Township Dial-a-Ride service requiring 4-week notice for rides
urgent

HAMMOND — North Township's Dial-a-Ride service is changing while the office works to find a new overflow provider. 

After almost facing shortened hours, Dial-a-Ride is moving ahead with normal hours with a staggered schedule. 

Rides will still be provided between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., but the new schedule will change the amount of people able to use Dial-a-Ride services, said Diana DeLeon, assistant to North Township Trustee Adrian Santos.

"It wasn't a drastic decline in ridership per day. It was just a small amount," DeLeon said, noting those affected will be riders who were picked up by the township's former overflow provider Highland-based Triple A Express. 

DeLeon later added: "We're asking riders to call four weeks in advance for the time that they need a ride. Any last-minute requests we are trying to accommodate as best as we can."

Riders using Dial-a-Ride services are still required to wear masks, DeLeon said later, noting the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) — the service's federal regulator — extended its face mask mandate through Sept. 13. 

Currently, the service has four drivers and two dispatchers, DeLeon said, noting one of the dispatchers also is a driver. 

"As long as both of them are there at the same time, because there's a bit of an overlap with them, she's able to go out into the field and handle those last-minute, urgent requests," DeLeon said.

"This was the best solution we had. Our Dial-a-Ride staff really stepped up," she added.

Earlier this year, trustee Santos told The Times the service was facing reduced hours after the township's contract with Triple A expired and the parties didn't agree to new terms. 

Triple A Express later ended its contract with the township, and closed its doors in April after 27 years, according to a previous Times report.

Now, the North Township Trustee Office is working with the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) to find an overflow provider through a bidding process, Santos said.

"We have to fix this expired contract so that we fulfill what NIRPC is asking of us because obviously, it's federal funding, that's our funding," Santos said. 

Anyone with questions about the service is asked to call the Dial-a-Ride office at 219-932-2530, ext. 4. 

