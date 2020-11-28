Northern Indiana Chapter of Links donates to Sojourner’s Santa Store

GARY — “Holy mackerel!” That’s how Sister Peg Spindler responded upon seeing all the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links donated Saturday.
With one nonprofit helping another, Chapter of the Links donated 150 new household items and cookware worth $5,000 to Sojourner Truth House for use in its annual Santa Store.
Dubbed “Operation Christmas in November,” the service project involved Links members collecting and donating small appliances for Sojourner Truth House. Located on the former Holy Trinity (Slovak) Parish grounds on West 13th Avenue and run by Roman Catholic nuns, Sojourner Truth House serves homeless and at-risk women and their children and underserved members of the community.
“This is a partnership made in heaven,” said Spindler, Sojourner’s executive director. “This is amazing and wonderful. (Links) sees the value of what we’re doing. We both serve the community.’
Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links is a nonprofit organization committed to providing meaningful and impactful community service through educational, civic and intercultural programming. Organized in Gary in 1958 and among nine chapters in the Chicago cluster, Links serves Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, Chapter of the Links raised $30,000 and divided that among four social service agencies. Sojourner received $8,500.
This time, the chapter chose to again help Sojourner, because “they do so much in the community to help women in need,” explained Alesia Y. Pritchett, Links chapter president.
“We definitely share the same vision, to help and transform communities,” Pritchett continued. “Our mission is to serve the needs of the community, especially now during COVID-19, with health and economic issues.”
Pritchett added that “Sojourner Truth House is deep in our hearts. They help people get back on their feet and provide an opportunity to start a new life.”
Donated items included crockpots, irons and ironing boards, electric skillets, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, coffee pots, toasters, mixers, griddles, mops and buckets, brooms and dust pans, and bedding sheets.
As Spindler explained, these items become part of Sojourner’s Santa Store, now in its sixth year. Clients use “Santa bucks” earned through winning games or doing service projects at Sojourner to pay for items.
Sojourner clients staying in local shelters come to the Sojourner Truth House day center for help obtaining benefits, referrals to community support agencies, basic skills and employment training, health care screenings and referrals, counseling and housing assistance.
Once clients have satisfactorily completed class programs and obtained housing, they can maintain support through therapeutic programs and ongoing case management. Community clients can also come to the food pantry for help meeting intermittent basic household needs.
Spindler expressed her gratitude to the Links for its continued support of Sojourner.
The earlier monetary gift, the sister said, came as needs have grown. Normally, Spindler said, Sojourner would serve 2,000 people a month. During the pandemic, those numbers have soared to 3,000 to 6,000 monthly.
“We are so blessed to have them as a partner,” Spindler said.
