Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links donates to Sojourner’s Santa Store

This time, the chapter chose to again help Sojourner, because “they do so much in the community to help women in need,” explained Alesia Y. Pritchett, Links chapter president.

“We definitely share the same vision, to help and transform communities,” Pritchett continued. “Our mission is to serve the needs of the community, especially now during COVID-19, with health and economic issues.”

Pritchett added that “Sojourner Truth House is deep in our hearts. They help people get back on their feet and provide an opportunity to start a new life.”

Donated items included crockpots, irons and ironing boards, electric skillets, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, coffee pots, toasters, mixers, griddles, mops and buckets, brooms and dust pans, and bedding sheets.

As Spindler explained, these items become part of Sojourner’s Santa Store, now in its sixth year. Clients use “Santa bucks” earned through winning games or doing service projects at Sojourner to pay for items.

Sojourner clients staying in local shelters come to the Sojourner Truth House day center for help obtaining benefits, referrals to community support agencies, basic skills and employment training, health care screenings and referrals, counseling and housing assistance.