People can make lifestyle changes to prevent the Onset of Type-2 Diabetes, a Northwest Health physician advised.

Andrew House, a family medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care, warns that Type-2 diabetes can afflict anyone, though it's most commonly diagnosed in adults over 45 years old who are overweight or have a family history of the disease.

More than 30 million people suffer from the disease, which causes blood sugar levels to rise when the body creates too much insulin or resists it. It can damage the cardiovascular system and result in heart disease, blindness and even loss of limbs, among other grave conditions.

“The reality is that there is no cure for Type-2 diabetes, so taking steps to prevent this disease is your best course of action,” says Andrew House, a family medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care. “Even small changes in lifestyle like taking a daily walk or drinking water instead of juice can help ward off a diagnosis and make a big impact on your health.”

House encourages people to eat fresh foods, especially nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables and lean proteins. They should avoid processed foods like chips, candy and deli meats.

People should exercise regularly, getting in about 150 minutes of aerobic exercise like walking or biking each week. The American Heart Association also recommends two weightlifting workouts each week to help avoid Type-2 diabetes, heart disease and stress. People should also move more in their daily life, such as by taking the stairs instead of the elevator, House said.

He said it's critical to manage weight and belly fat, which are main causes of Type-2 diabetes. People should try to maintain a body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9 and a waistline under 35 inches for women and 40 inches for men, House said.

For more information, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.