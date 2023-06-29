Northwest Health's next HealthyU event will teach people how to care for their hearts.

Cardiologist Jessica Williams and interventional cardiologist Anshuman Das will team up to make a presentation about the importance of taking care of one's heart "today, tomorrow and for decades to come."

"Do Your Part, Care for Your Heart" will take place between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, 140 E. Shore Parkway in LaPorte.

"During the presentation, Drs. Williams and Das will explain the cardiac risk factors you can control or treat, how to choose a healthcare provider to take care of all of your heart care needs, as well as share information on the leading-edge cardiac procedures and medical technology now available at Northwest Health," Northwest Health said in a news release.

The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is encouraged. Healthy snacks will be on hand.

It's part of a new health education system the healthcare system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox is putting on.

"HealthyU is a new wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health said in a press release. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families’ questions and provide simple and actionable steps to improve your quality of life and help you stay healthy."

For more information or to register, visit nwhinfo.com/healthy_heart.