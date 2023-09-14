Northwest Health's September HealthyU Event will teach people about asthma, including how best to treat it.

Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Specialist Marvi Bikak will give a talk entitled "Don’t Let Asthma Take Your Breath Away" from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, 140 E. Shore Parkway in LaPorte.

She will explain the disease that afflicts one in 13 Americans. Bikak will review asthma symptoms like coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness that intensify during asthma attacks. Attacks sometimes come on fast, sometimes build gradually and can sometimes be life-threatening.

Her presentation will cover why asthma is now categorized into different sub-types instead of considered a single disease. Bikak will talk about working with one's doctor to develop the best plan for treatment and daily management, explaining why comprehensive medical testing is needed to know what type of asthma it is.

It's part of an ongoing program Northwest Health is pursuing to educate the public.

"HealthyU is a wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health said in a press release. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families’ questions and provide simple and actionable steps to improve your quality of life and help you stay healthy."

The event is free, open to the public and will include heart-healthy snacks.

Registration is not required but is encouraged.

For more information, visit nwhinfo.com/asthma or call 219-262-6446.