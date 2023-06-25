Northwest Health hired a contractor to demolish the old Northwest Health — La Porte.

The healthcare system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox and is starting the last phase of demolition for the old hospital. The former IU Health Hospital was replaced with a newly built $125 million four-story hospital a block away at 1331 State St. in 2020.

Northwest Health LaPorte plans to start work on the last phase of demolition early this summer and complete it by year's end, said Ashley Dickinson, the CEO of Northwest Health.

It hired Gary-based Brandenburg Industrial Service Company to complete the razing. The healthcare system will then grade and seed the vacant sight, to prep it for redevelopment.

“At Northwest Health, we strive to be a good partner to the communities we serve by working together to improve the population’s health and well-being,” said Dickinson. “That’s another reason why we look forward to providing a beautiful, green, park-like space in the heart of downtown LaPorte for the community and our team members to enjoy. Our end goal is to develop it with the right partner, and in accordance with the vision of the city.”

The former IU Health Hospital was acquired by Community Health Systems in 2016 and was then rebranded as Northwest Health a few years later. It was turned into a sleep lab, wound center, infusion center, physicians' offices and COVID vaccination center when the new hospital opened just down the street. Those services were then moved to the newly constructed 40,000-square-foot medical building that opened next to the new hospital last year.