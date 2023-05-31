Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Northwest Health – La Porte Hospital has become a breast milk donation site.

It's also now partnering with The Milk Bank to be a distribution site for pasteurized, donor, human milk

“As we take care of babies, we know parents are looking to us to provide trusted guidance and healthy options to ensure their babies grow to become strong and healthy,” said Kristin Wroblewski, director of the Birthing & Family Care Center at Northwest Health – La Porte. “This new service will offer babies in our communities access to the highly-nutritional benefits of human breast milk, while providing an opportunity for local mothers to donate their excess breast milk for our tiniest infants in need,” she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends human breast milk as the standard food for all infants, even those who are premature or sick. It provides optimal nutrition and health benefits that last beyond infancy.

Northwest Health - LaPorte's new donation site will provide moms a convenient place to donate extra or unneeded breast milk. It's then tested, analyzed and pasteurized at The Milk Bank before its distributed to hospitals and outpatient families.

Families in LaPorte can visit the site to get human milk instead of formula, helping infants get off to a healthy start. It charges a processing fee to cover costs and offers financial assistance to any families with a medical need.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Northwest Health – La Porte to make this incredible investment in the community and make a safe source of nutrition readily available for families," The Milk Bank CEO Freedom Kolb said.

For more information, call The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org.