Northwest Health–LaPorte honored two caregivers with Daisy and Petals awards.

Melinda Wolter won Daisy award for exceptional nursing. Certified Nursing Assistant Cheryl Clobridge received the Petals award for outstanding support professionals.

The Daisy Award is meant to "honor the remarkable work nurses do every day — wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve throughout their entire careers." Employees, patients and hospital visitors can nominate nurses who show extraordinary compassion.

A patient's spouse nominated Wolter to thank her for showing compassion and attentiveness during her husband's hospital stay, praising Wolter for being "an exceptional nurse and never hesitated to get answers to their questions or respond to her husband’s needs."

“We have never experienced a greater, loving and friendly nurse as Melinda," she wrote. "She made my husband’s stay seem less worrisome, hopeful and safe because she was there caring for him. She is an angel in disguise.”

Patients, visitors and employees can nominate non-nursing professionals for Petals awards, which recognize exceptional skills and support.

A patient nominated Clobridge for helping put her at ease and listening to stories about her mother's help. She thanked her for making her feel safe and comfortable.

“Please give attention to this young lady and the nurses on the team who worked so well together by sharing and caring," she wrote. "I was well taken care of by her.”