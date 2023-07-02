After years of intense study and poring over dense textbooks, the newly minted doctors pulled the sleeves of the physicians’ coats onto their arms in an exuberant moment of triumph at Northwest Health-Porter Hospital in Valparaiso.

Last week, the health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox welcomed its inaugural class of family-medicine residents in a traditional white-coat ceremony, ushering them into the medical profession.

Northwest Health’s family-medicine residency program is the only one in Northwest Indiana. It gives med-school graduates hands-on experience in their area of specialization while treating patients in a real-world clinical setting.

The hope is to attract, train and retain new doctors in Northwest Indiana.

“Our family-medicine residency program is a significant milestone for Northwest Health and Northwest Indiana,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health. “I appreciate the dedication of Dr. Joel Bates, program director, and the team that has worked to create this robust program.

“The addition of graduate medical education gives us the ability to train future physicians who share our commitment to clinical excellence and outstanding patient experience.”

The six new Northwest Health residents hail from medical schools outside the area; four of them come from abroad. The new physicians will train under Northwest Medical Group, HealthLinc and other Northwest Health physicians over the next three years. They will gain experience providing a full continuum of care to patients for a range of conditions.

Caribbean Medical University School of Medicine graduate Sarah Elassal, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University College of Medicine graduate Chukwuka Ikediashi, Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University graduate Andrea Origenes, Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine graduate Jessica Swearingen, Guadalajara Medical School graduate Laura Vives and Shandong University School of Medicine graduate Yangyang Wang will get inpatient and outpatient training at the hospital and HealthLinc–Valparaiso.

“This is an exciting day for Northwest Health, in partnership with HealthLinc, as we kick off our very first residency program that paves the way for future programs,” Northwest Health Chief Medical Officer James Leonard said. “We are committed to providing our family-medicine residents with an outstanding academic education and clinical experiences that will prepare them to always do their best for our patients.”

Northwest Health got accreditation for the program from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, an independent organization that sets and monitors educational standards to help ensure safe and high-quality medical care.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to direct this program, and I’m looking forward to working with these exceptional resident doctors as they begin their careers in family medicine,” Bates said. “In family medicine we often have the extraordinary opportunity to care for some patients over their entire lifetime, having a profound impact on their overall health and the well-being of their families and the health of an entire community.”