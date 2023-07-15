Northwest Health-Porter Hospital in Valparaiso recently reached a milestone when it performed its 500th left atrial appendage closure heart procedure.

The health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox implants a heart device as an alternative to long-term use of blood thinners for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. It's hailed as a "leading edge stroke risk reduction procedure."

“The left atrial appendage closure procedure performed by the cardiologists at Northwest Health–Porter is an effective stroke risk reduction alternative for many patients, especially those who can’t be on blood thinners,” said Ashley Dickinson, Northwest Health CEO.

It's estimated that 6 million Americans are affected by atrial fibrillation, the heart condition in which upper chambers beat too fast and with an irregular rhythm. It puts them at a five times greater risk of stroke.

Such patients are commonly treated with blood-thinning medication, but it is not tolerated well by some patients and puts them at risk for severe bleeding. About half of the atrial fibrillation patients can't take blood-thinning medicine because of tolerance problems.

The left atrial appendage closure heart procedure involves closing off part of the heart to keep harmful blood clots from forming and entering the blood stream, possibly causing a strike.

The procedure reduces the risk of stroke and can allow patients to stop having to take blood thinner medicine over time.

Cardiologists at Northwest Health-Porter install the permanent implant under general anesthesia in a procedure that takes about an hour.

“In 2016, Northwest Health–Porter was the first hospital in northern Indiana approved to implant the device, and is currently the third hospital in the state of Indiana to perform 500 procedures — a true medical milestone and with important benefits to our patients," Dickinson said.