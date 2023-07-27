Northwest Health will present a HealthyU Seminar on easing irritable bowel syndrome.

"Ease IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome): Successful Strategies to Heal Your Gut" will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte at 40 E. Shore Parkway in LaPorte.

"An estimated 60 million people — that’s 20% of Americans — have irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. These people struggle with miserable, often disabling symptoms like bloating, cramps, diarrhea, constipation and pain," Northwest Health said in a news release. "Join board-certified gastroenterologist Eric Steinberg to learn how to ease your IBS symptoms and successfully heal your gut to improve your quality of life. During the presentation, Dr. Steinberg will discuss how IBS is diagnosed, and the lifestyle changes and treatment options currently available to help you find relief."

Like all HealthyU talks, it's free and open to the public and includes healthy snacks.

"HealthyU is a wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health said in a news release. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families’ questions and provide simple and actionable steps to improve your quality of life and help you stay healthy."

For more information or to register, visit nwhinfo.com/easingibs.