Northwest Health will present a HealthyU Seminar on easing irritable bowel syndrome.
"Ease IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome): Successful Strategies to Heal Your Gut" will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte at 40 E. Shore Parkway in LaPorte.
"An estimated 60 million people — that’s 20% of Americans — have irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. These people struggle with miserable, often disabling symptoms like bloating, cramps, diarrhea, constipation and pain," Northwest Health said in a news release. "Join board-certified gastroenterologist Eric Steinberg to learn how to ease your IBS symptoms and successfully heal your gut to improve your quality of life. During the presentation, Dr. Steinberg will discuss how IBS is diagnosed, and the lifestyle changes and treatment options currently available to help you find relief."
People are also reading…
Like all HealthyU talks, it's free and open to the public and includes healthy snacks.
"HealthyU is a wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health said in a news release. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families’ questions and provide simple and actionable steps to improve your quality of life and help you stay healthy."
For more information or to register, visit nwhinfo.com/easingibs.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Jet's Pizza and vegan restaurant open; Chase Bank closes; Crown Point Toys and Collectibles moves
Open
Open
Moving
Open
Open
Closing
Open
Open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts and Illinois Dermatology Institute opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts…