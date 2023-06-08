Northwest Health will host a free educational seminar on menopause this month.

OB/GYN Elizabeth Rutherford will lead Northwest Health’s next HealthyU wellness seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 20 at Sand Creek Country Club at 1001 Sand Creek Drive in Chesterton. Her talk is entitled "Menopause Matters."

It will cover what happens to women before, during and after menopause.

"Menopause aﬀects every aspect of a woman’s life. When estrogen plummets, we think hot flashes, brain fog and mood swings, but menopause also impacts a woman’s heart, brain and bone health; as well as influences her metabolism, sleep and relationships," Northwest Health said in a press release. "During the presentation, Dr. Rutherford will share up-to-date information on menopausal symptoms and treatment options, and explain how women can help protect their health for decades to come."

The event is free and open to the public. It's part of a series of wellness talks meant to educate the public about health and wellness matters.

"HealthyU is a new wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health said in a news release. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families’ questions and provide simple and actionable steps to improve your quality of life and help you stay healthy."

Advance registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit nwhinfo.com/menopause-matters.