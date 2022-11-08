Northwest Indiana 2022 School Board election results

Voters cast their ballots for school board candidates throughout northwest Indiana Tuesday. Here are the winners of competitive races for some Northwest Indiana school board races, with approximately 95% of all ballots counted:

Crown Point Community School Corp.: Danielle Bazin (District 1) and Timothy M. Vassar (At large)

School City of East Chicago: Joel Rodriguez (District 1), Pattie Jo Gibson-King (District 2) and Diane Smith (District 3)

Griffith Public Schools: Tina G. Adams, Jennifer Gooldy and Kathy Ruesken (All at large)

School City of Hammond: Kelly Spencer-Cline, Carlotta Blake-King and Manuel Candelaria (All at large)

Hanover Community School Corp.: Eric A. Valiska (District 1) and Aaron Michael Kuzma (District 2)

School Town of Highland: Victor A. Garcia, Erica Smith-Gomez and Robert Kuva (All at large)

School City of Hobart: Sandra Hillan, Donald H. Rogers, Rikki Guthrie and Stuart Schultz (All at large)

Lake Central School Corp.: Nicole Kelly (From Schererville) and Howard Marshall (From unincorporated territory)

Lake Ridge School Corp.: Kimberly Osteen (District 1) and Louise Neese (District 2)

Lake Station Community School Corp.: David Wright (District 1) and Greg Tenorio (District 3)

Merrillville Community School Corp.: Linda Jonaitis (District 1), James Donohue (District 2) and Alex Dunlap III (District 3)

School Town of Munster: Kyle Dempsey and Kristen Smith (Both at large)

River Forest Community School Corp.: Sylvia Pedroza (At large) and Richard Perez Jr. (District 3)

Tri-Creek School Corp.: Robert Hayden (At large), Nathan H. Kleefisch (At large) and Katie Kimbrell (Cedar Creek)

School City of Whiting: Christopher R. Davenport and Patricia Herbst (At large)

Duneland School Corp.: Alanya Lightfoot Pol (At large), Beth M. Mehling (Liberty Township) and Brandon J. Kroft (Westchester and Pine Townships)

Michigan City Area Schools: Mark Parkman (At large) and Thomas R. Dombkowski (Civil city)

Laporte Community School Corp.: Ryan G. Seaberg (At large)