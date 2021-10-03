Northwest Indiana communities considering ordinance to ban puppy, kitten mill pet stores

To the average person, a USDA class A licensed breeder might sound, "pretty darn good," but Morton said the standards held by the USDA are very low.

"They're basically what we call, 'survival standards,'" Morton said. "We know that the conditions in which these animals are kept for USDA standards are the bare minimum."

Responsible breeders will not sell their puppies or kittens to pet stores for a number of reasons, including they want to meet the family that will soon take care of the pet and many have breed code of conduct, Morton said.

Morton said the animals are not only coming from inhumane sources, but also are being transported from, "far and wide, and mixed in with different breeds."

"What often happens is that these pet stores work with brokers who will drive around and pick up different types of puppies or kittens from different parts of the state or different states, throw them all together," Morton said. "A lot of times, there's a lot of sickness and disease in that process, the transport can be very long, so that's an inhumane component."