Northwest Indiana Community Action launches campaign to help homeless veterans

Northwest Indiana Community Action is launching a “Those Who Serve, Gratitude They Deserve” campaign to help homeless veterans.

The nonprofit group seeks to collect daily necessities from the general public to help veterans who are homeless or experiencing other hardships.

"NWICA is proud to announce their latest campaign in benefit of unhoused veterans called 'Those Who Serve, Gratitude They Deserve,'" NWICA Communications Manager Claudia Pena said. “Our goal is to give our unhoused heroes daily necessities and community resources to help rebuild their lives.”

People can visit Northwest Indiana Community Action's WIC office locations in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton during the month of June to drop off donations.

“We are in need of new socks, gloves, scarves, soap, flashlights, razors and similar items that we might take for granted but are essential for our veterans' personal hygiene and well-being," Pena said.

The nonprofit also will gather donations of household, hygiene and other necessities for homeless veterans at Stand Down events throughout the year. It's a nationwide initiative to help the more than 100,000 homeless veterans across the country.

For more information, visit nwi-ca.com.

