Donate Life recognizes life-saving donors
For the eighth consecutive year, families gathered with Community Healthcare System staff members, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network representatives and VisionFirst officials to honor the area’s organ, eye and tissue donors.
The annual Donate Life Rose Dedication Ceremony was held Nov. 6 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts to formally send off roses that will make up the Donate Life float in the 2019 Rose Parade. Each of the 50 roses sponsored by Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart now carry tags with messages on their vials of love from the donor families.
Year-round, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System partner with Gift of Hope and VisionFirst eye bank to raise awareness regarding eye, organ and tissue donations. The Donate Life rose ceremony is another opportunity for the three hospitals of Community Healthcare System to connect with donor families again and thank them for their kindness and courage. Transplant recipients also in attendance relate to the donor families the impact the donor’s gift has had on their lives.
Organ and tissue donations save and heal hundreds of thousands of adults and children each year in the U.S. alone. Indiana residents can register their intent to be organ and tissue donors while obtaining or renewing their driver's licenses. Registration also is accepted at donatelifeindiana.org.
Study: Indiana has 11th highest youth obesity rate
In Indiana, 17.5 percent of people ages 10 to 17 have obesity, giving Indiana the 11th highest rate among all states, according to the newest national data, released last month. Mississippi has the highest youth obesity rate, at 26.1 percent, while Utah has the lowest, at 8.7 percent.
The data and analysis were released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. They come from the 2016 and 2017 National Survey of Children’s Health, along with analysis conducted by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau.
The new data show that racial and ethnic disparities persist. Nationally, black youth had nearly double the rate, 22.5 percent, as white youth did, 12.5 percent. The rate for Hispanic youth falls between those two, at 20.6 percent, and Asian youth have the lowest rate, at just 6.4 percent.
Scientists predict that more than half of today’s children will be obese by age 35 if current trends continue.
Purdue develops nonaddictive drug compound to replace opioids
A new nonaddictive drug compound discovered by Purdue University researchers could lead to treating chronic pain without the need to rely on opioids.
A compound developed by a research team led by Val Watts, professor of medicinal chemistry and molecular pharmacology and associate dean for research in Purdue’s College of Pharmacy, shows selectivity in inhibiting the adenylyl cyclase 1, making it a potential target for treating pain and reducing the dependency on opioids for pain management.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency regarding the spike in opioid overdoses. In 2016, 116 people died each day from opioid-related drug overdoses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths involving prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999. From 1999 to 2015, more than 183,000 people have died in the United States from overdoses related to prescription opioids.
“With the AC1 technology, there’s a chance to treat chronic pain directly or through reducing the side effects of the opioids,” said team member Richard van Rijn, assistant professor of medicinal chemistry and molecular pharmacology in Purdue’s College of Pharmacy.
Franciscan ExpressCare opens in Hobart
Franciscan ExpressCare is now open to provide a convenient alternative to the emergency room at its new location at 101 W. 61st Ave. in Hobart.
Franciscan ExpressCare allows patients with non-life threatening cases to be seen and diagnosed by a health care provider with no need for an appointment. Whether it’s a rash, sore throat or a tumble off the back deck, its physicians will treat minor injuries and illnesses and will refer patients back to their doctor if follow-up care is needed.
The 61st Street location, just west of Lake Park Avenue, also features Franciscan WorkingWell occupational health services, providing businesses a range of healthcare services, from wellness and education to rehabilitation.
Franciscan ExpressCare is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Go to FranciscanExpressCare.org or call (219) 945-9530 for more information.
State health department gets grant to prevent infant deaths
The Indiana State Department of Health has been awarded a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in the Sudden Unexplained Infant Death and Sudden Death in the Young Registry.
The five-year grant will enhance ISDH’s coordination with the CDC’s SUID/SDY Case Registry. It also will support efforts to improve investigation techniques, promote safe sleep education and obtain more accurate and complete data for the registry through work with state and local child fatality review teams, coroners, law enforcement and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
ISDH will receive $130,000 the first year to train coroners on how to conduct a complete autopsy and investigation when a child dies suddenly and unexpectedly. The money also will assist with expenses related to expanding the investigations.
In the four subsequent years, the CDC will award funding based on the needs of the state and the data compiled in the first year, up to a maximum of $130,000 per year. ISDH is one of 23 grant recipients selected nationwide.
Insurance company gives marketplace enrollment advice
With open enrollment for the health insurance marketplace underway, many consumers may be faced with questions as they consider their health care coverage options for 2019. To take full advantage of your options this year, it’s important to know what’s changed in health care and the best way you can adapt to those changes, says Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana. He gave some some tips when considering enrollment this year:
1. Open enrollment is just as short as last year’s, so act now.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 15. This means that consumers need to act now to assess their coverage needs based on their life circumstances to make the best decision for their family.
2. As a result of the marketplace stabilizing, more options are available.
Premiums are stabilizing, and there are tax credits and subsidies available for those who qualify based on their income. Researching all these options is important, because it helps you select the best plan for you and your family.
3. Premium subsidies are available for those who qualify based on income.
Approximately 75 percent of marketplace consumers have incomes that qualify them for tax credits and subsidies that can reduce premiums; some may even qualify for premiums as low as zero.
4. Examine short-term plans closely.
With cheaper premiums than ACA-compliant plans, short-term insurance plans are tempting to young, healthy people who are looking for “catastrophic-only” coverage to keep their expenses down. But these plans are not required to provide comprehensive coverage of medical needs and often exclude people with pre-existing conditions.
5. Dig into what marketplace plans cover and what they cost.
Decide whether a bronze-level plan, which is lower in premium cost than other marketplace plans, is right for you. You may want to set up a health savings account with it to help cover your deductible cost.