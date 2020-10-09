Northwest Indiana hospital health strong, CEO says

One point driven home by the pandemic is that a quarantine ward would be good to have. In a new hospital, negative pressure rooms can be planned for, a more elegant solution than putting plywood and fans in windows to blow the air out of the room to fight the spread of contagious diseases like COVID-19.

The new Franciscan Crown Point

The new hospital will have seven stories, one below ground, and will be a 520,000-square-foot facility. Of that, 120,000 square feet will be rooms with beds.

With more outpatient procedures and shorter inpatient stays, the new hospital will need fewer beds. It will have seven operating rooms, instead of the current 12, but they will be important.

“We do open heart surgery, we do vascular surgery here, we do neurosurgery here,” and more, McCormick said.

Flexibility is a guiding principal in designing the space at the new hospital, McCormick said.

That could be said for other new hospitals, of course.

But if Crown Point doesn’t stand apart in that aspect, it does in one other. The new hospital will be the centerpiece of a campus, not just a new facility.