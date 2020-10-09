Northwest Indiana hospital health strong, CEO says

CROWN POINT — Northwest Indiana is seeing a number of new hospitals being built. Franciscan Health Crown Point CEO Daniel McCormick said that’s to be expected.
Franciscan Health opened a new hospital in Michigan City last year and one in LaPorte — a facility shared with Beacon System — this summer. Community Health System’s new hospital in downtown LaPorte is scheduled to open soon, and Northwest Health-Porter, formerly Porter Regional Hospital, is only a few years old. Others have built additions or new facilities, too.
“Northwest Indiana has been working with relatively old hospital infrastructure for decades,” McCormick said.
Modern health care technology and patient expectations can be difficult to meet in older buildings, he said.
Patients want private rooms and private showers, things that weren’t expected when older hospitals were built.
“Think about technology and how everything is Wi-Fi right now,” he said. “If you have an old hospital with everything underground, it’s hard to get wi-fi throughout the hospital right now.”
Changing technology
Imagine you need a cath lab, and the space you have is too small. Or maybe it’s a linear accelerator. That’s when facility planning takes a new turn.
“It’s like when you have an older home,” McCormick said. “You sometimes have to do the math and figure you need a newer home.”
What’s the life expectancy of a hospital? That’s hard to say, although McCormick ventured a guess of 50 years. But that’s not to say a hospital building necessarily has an expiration date.
“Our Hammond hospital is 100 years old now,” McCormick said.
In planning hospital facilities, the old real estate maxim applies — location, location, location.
In recent decades, the people have shifted south from the urban core. Hospitals followed them, including the existing Franciscan Health Crown Point location built in 1974.
“Just like 100 years ago, that’s where the people were, that’s where we were,” McCormick said.
Southern Lake County is more populous now than it once was. But the Crown Point facility draws from beyond the county’s borders. People who have moved to Hebron and south of the Kankakee River migrate to Crown Point.
“Our market extends all the way down to the Rensselaer area,” McCormick said.
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s $200 million hospital is expected to open in 2023. If completion is delayed, though, it wouldn’t be the first time this project has seen a wrinkle in the timeline. Groundbreaking was to have taken place in the spring, but the pandemic put it off until fall.
Actual planning for the new building took about 18 months, McCormick said, but talking about the idea took longer.
Dealing with pandemic
The pandemic has been difficult to deal with for hospital workers, especially early on when everything seemed to be changing frequently.
They faced a shortage of personal protective equipment, like everyone else, but worry was abundant.
“The employees were, frankly, I think they were a little scared,” McCormick said.
The leadership them worked to listen to their concerns and suggestions.
“We were here at all hours of the day and night,” McCormick said.
Health care workers are on the front lines of the pandemic. They routinely face risks in saving lives and caring for patients. McCormick and his team wanted to make sure they had all the protection they could get.
“Our facility was one of the first facilities that went to universal masking for everybody,” he said. It was a procedure born out of a shortage of PPE but turned out well.
COVID-19 has been a big challenge, but it simply intensified the work already being done at hospitals to limit the spread of infection.
“We’ve had infectious diseases for hundreds of years, since the beginning of time,” McCormick said.
One point driven home by the pandemic is that a quarantine ward would be good to have. In a new hospital, negative pressure rooms can be planned for, a more elegant solution than putting plywood and fans in windows to blow the air out of the room to fight the spread of contagious diseases like COVID-19.
The new Franciscan Crown Point
The new hospital will have seven stories, one below ground, and will be a 520,000-square-foot facility. Of that, 120,000 square feet will be rooms with beds.
With more outpatient procedures and shorter inpatient stays, the new hospital will need fewer beds. It will have seven operating rooms, instead of the current 12, but they will be important.
“We do open heart surgery, we do vascular surgery here, we do neurosurgery here,” and more, McCormick said.
Flexibility is a guiding principal in designing the space at the new hospital, McCormick said.
That could be said for other new hospitals, of course.
But if Crown Point doesn’t stand apart in that aspect, it does in one other. The new hospital will be the centerpiece of a campus, not just a new facility.
Picking the new location was relatively easy. It’s at the southeast corner of I-65 and U.S. 231, making it a good location to become Franciscan Health’s trauma center for Northwest Indiana. The Region doesn’t need six trauma centers, McCormick said; one will suffice. Hospitals are starting to specialize as centers of excellence.
There’s another good reason for the new location, though. Franciscan already owned the property.
Developers recently broke ground there on the $7 million University of St. Francis expansion. It could also be the new home of Andrean High School.
There is also acreage set aside for residential development.
“The site is going to actually contain a lot more than the hospital. It’s a comprehensive project; it will be medical, educational, commercial and retail and residential,” Cal Bellamy, chairman of Franciscan Alliance Northern Indiana’s board of directors, said at last week’s groundbreaking for the hospital.
“That is a game-changer for health care in Northwest Indiana,” McCormick said.
The site will provide not just education and health care but also will fuel economic growth and improve the health and well-being of the entire community, he said.
The appearance of the new building will be similar to Franciscan’s Michigan City hospital. But McCormick isn’t focused on aspects of the building that will create a first impression on patients and visitors when they enter the new hospital.
“You’re met with a smile; you’re treated with respect,” he said.
