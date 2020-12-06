Northwest Indiana hospitals face staffing struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals in Northwest Indiana and across the Hoosier State are struggling to remain fully staffed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Career recruiting websites affiliated with Franciscan Health, Community Healthcare System, and Methodist Hospitals currently list more than 500 available nursing opportunities, dozens of physician jobs, and hundreds of open associated and supporting positions.
Though even having a hospital employee on staff these days is no guarantee he or she will show up for work as hundreds of Indiana health care providers are sidelined in quarantine after being exposed to a person infected with COVID-19.
"We're still caring for every patient that comes through our doors, but it's definitely a concern, particularly if this surge of COVID hospitalizations continues," said Robert Blaszkiewicz, Franciscan Health communications and media relations specialist.
Blaszkiewicz said Friday the Franciscan hospital network is at approximately 90% capacity due to COVID-19, requiring the limited number of available health providers to care for an ever-increasing number of patients.
Statewide, nearly 3,300 Hoosiers confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 currently are hospitalized, slightly less than the record 3,460 hospitalizations set on Nov. 30, according to the State Department of Health.
Hospitals soon may get more of their sidelined staff back quicker since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday revised its recommended COVID-19 exposure quarantine period from two weeks to potentially as few as seven days.
According to the new guidelines, people who regularly are around vulnerable individuals still should quarantine for 14 days. But others generally need only isolate themselves for 10 days if they have no COVID-19 symptoms, or just seven days with no COVID-19 symptoms and a negative COVID-19 test result on day five, six or seven.
The state also is doing its bit by recruiting retired doctors and nurses, health care workers in training, and even college students studying other subjects to fill staffing gaps at hospitals, clinics, county health departments and other medical facilities.
The "Hoosier Healthcare Heroes Call to Action" program is on top of Gov. Eric Holcomb deploying more than a thousand Indiana National Guard members to every nursing home and long-term care facility in the state to provide staffing relief in facilities housing the most vulnerable Hoosiers.
"We still need more workers, especially in our more rural areas of the state. If you're a health care professional, a retiree, or a student with any capacity please raise your hand — we need you," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.
Box said college students can sign up at the website: bit.ly/StudentsStepUp2Serve. Retired medical professionals with an inactive or out-of-state license can temporarily resume their practice under a Holcomb executive order by contacting the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.
"These are things you can do to save lives and those lives just might be your own family members' lives," Box said.
'It's very, very hard'
Sarah Paturalski, vice president of nursing and clinical services at Beacon Health System, which operates in LaPorte and across northern Indiana, said the need for additional assistance is unprecedented.
"We have had nursing shortages long before COVID-19, and they have stretched us thin. But this pandemic has stretched us, and squeezed us, in a way that we have never, ever experienced before," Paturalski said.
Prior to the anticipated surge within a surge of COVID-19 cases expected this week due to families ignoring official advice and gathering for Thanksgiving, Paturalski said Beacon hospitals were inundated with COVID-19 patients — each requiring additional effort due to the need for medical personnel to wear personal protective equipment while treating them.
"Donning and doffing is not new to health care. We have done PPE for a very long time," she said. "But the mass amounts that we're doing every single day makes it incredibly difficult to provide the care that we like to for patients. So we're doing our very best, but it is very hard."
She said health care workers also are filling myriad other roles for each COVID-19 patient since visitors generally are prohibited except under special circumstances.
"So we are their caregivers, we are their friends and we are their family members. For our front-line staff, it's very, very emotionally tough for them to be absolutely everything for absolutely everybody," Paturalski said.
"Sometimes this means that we are their family members, and we are holding their hands as they pass, when just moments before we tried to save them. It's very, very hard for staff."
State records show more than 6,000 Hoosiers confirmed or presumed to have COVID-19 have died from the coronavirus since March 15.
Paturalski said even with Beacon bringing in on-site crisis counselors, she expects the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting effects on everyone who works in health care.
She also pleaded with Hoosiers to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, including wearing a face mask in public places, practicing social distancing and maintaining good hygiene.
"We are no longer the front line of attack for this. We are the last line — and we need help," Paturalski said. "We need our communities to pull together, we need them to fight this fight with us. We want to be here when you need us, but we need help in order to continue to do that."
