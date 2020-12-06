Northwest Indiana hospitals face staffing struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Donning and doffing is not new to health care. We have done PPE for a very long time," she said. "But the mass amounts that we're doing every single day makes it incredibly difficult to provide the care that we like to for patients. So we're doing our very best, but it is very hard."

She said health care workers also are filling myriad other roles for each COVID-19 patient since visitors generally are prohibited except under special circumstances.

"So we are their caregivers, we are their friends and we are their family members. For our front-line staff, it's very, very emotionally tough for them to be absolutely everything for absolutely everybody," Paturalski said.

"Sometimes this means that we are their family members, and we are holding their hands as they pass, when just moments before we tried to save them. It's very, very hard for staff."

State records show more than 6,000 Hoosiers confirmed or presumed to have COVID-19 have died from the coronavirus since March 15.

Paturalski said even with Beacon bringing in on-site crisis counselors, she expects the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting effects on everyone who works in health care.