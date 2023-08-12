The Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association added three new members to its board of directors.

The professional development association for women in Northwest Indiana named Franciscan Health HR Business Partner Lead Delana Orban, Everwise Credit Union Northwest Indiana Area Manager Carrie Upchurch and Wallace Consulting Tax Manager and Partner Teresa Wallace to its governing board.

The goal was to bring on new board members with distinct industry perspectives to further the nonprofit professional association's mission of advancing career opportunities for women in the Calumet Region.

“Each time that experts like these get more involved with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association, new pathways are discovered that enable us to expand our program offerings. That’s the exciting part about our association. We’re always learning and growing together and building new bridges that enable more women to achieve their career goals. We’re proud to welcome our new board members and look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working together,” said Erica Dombey, board chair.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association aims to offer women in a number of industries leadership, networking opportunities, education and support. It will soon host its premier event of the year, the Influential Women Awards Banquet on Sept. 18 at Avalon Manor in Hobart.