Northwest Indiana loses another 13 to COVID-19, health officials report

A total of 13 more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 291 have tested positive, statistics updated Wednesday showed.

New deaths in the area included six each in Lake and Porter counties and one more in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 62 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,154.

New deaths were reported between March 15, 2020 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,105 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 676 in Lake County, 215 in Porter County, 159 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.