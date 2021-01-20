Northwest Indiana loses another 13 to COVID-19, health officials report

A total of 13 more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 291 have tested positive, statistics updated Wednesday showed.
New deaths in the area included six each in Lake and Porter counties and one more in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 62 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,154.
New deaths were reported between March 15, 2020 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,105 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 676 in Lake County, 215 in Porter County, 159 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across the Region increased county totals to 44,778 in Lake County, up 153; 14,678 in Porter County, up 68; 8,925 in LaPorte County, up 59; 2,862 in Jasper County, up 10; and 899 in Newton County, up one, following corrections to the previous day's total.
A total of 72,144 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive since the pandemic began, following corrections.
A total of 2,942 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 598,313. New cases were reported between Jan. 14 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 23 patients hospitalized and 13,548 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,009 cases, up 12 from the previous day, and 29,764 tested. Lansing had 2,771 cases, up six, and 23,577 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 12% in Lake County, down from 12.8% the day before; 11.7% in Porter County, down from 13.2%; 15.7% in LaPorte County, down from 16.3%; 15.2% in Newton County, up from 13.9%; and 13.5% in Jasper County, down from 15.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 79,878 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 338,594 had received the first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.