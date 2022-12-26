Northwest Indiana native and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

Northwest Indiana native and mixed-martial arts legend Stephan Bonner died at the age of 45.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer, one of the most significant mixed-martial artists ever to emerge from the Region, was born at St. Margaret's Hospital in downtown Hammond and raised in Munster. He's a graduate of Munster High School and Purdue University, where he studied sports medicine.

Bonnar died from presumed heart complications while at work.

The UFC said in a statement that it was saddened by his tragic passing. He's remembered as "one of the most important figures in UFC history."

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," said UFC President Dana White. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

He came onto the scene on the show Ultimate Fighter, which was meant to introduce more people to mixed-martial arts and increase the sport's popularity back at a time when boxing was still the dominant combat sport.

In 2005, he battled Griffin in three-round light heavyweight bout in the finale of the show Ultimate Fighter in a fight in Las Vegas that was enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame's fight wing and that's been regarded as "one of the greatest fights of all-time."

It got the show renewed for another season, introducing mixed-martial arts to a new generation of fans. The UFC, now one of the most popular promotions in the world with a $1.5 billion media rights deal with ESPN, credits the first Griffin-Bonnar fight with potentially saving it at a more vulnerable time.

"Everything changed,” Bonnar said. “I didn’t think I’d have a UFC career. It was just a little hobby I was doing, so it changed everything. Almost overnight, I became like a celebrity. Everywhere I went, someone would recognize me, even in obscure places. I was traveling with Tapout and we were in a small town. I was jogging and someone in a pickup was going ‘Hey Bonnar.’ And everywhere you go, someone knows who you are. It was wild.”

He continued to fight over the next seven years, defeating James Irvin, Keith Jardine, Krzysztof Soszynski, Igor Pokraja and Kyle Kingsbury.

He retired in 2012 only to come out of retirement, later facing Ortiz as the headliner of Bellator 131.

He occasionally returned to Northwest Indiana, headlining Smashmouth Pro Wrestling's Smash Fest with a number of former WWE superstars in Valpo in 2017.

Bonnar said his fight with Griffin taught him to leave it all in the Octagon, win, lose or draw.

"It was kind of a little lesson," Bonnar said of his seminal fight with Griffin. "If you never quit, you really can’t fail. That was the perfect example of that. Give it everything you’ve got and something good will come out of it.”

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week The American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17 sponsors a children’s Christmas party for Veterans and their families The American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17 sponsors a children’s Christmas party for Veterans and their families The American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17 sponsors a children’s Christmas party for Veterans and their families Wreaths laid to remember veterans Wreaths laid to remember veterans 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_4 1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_3 Career & Technical Education (CTE) building Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Crown Point at Munster boys basketball Crown Point at Munster boys basketball Staffing shortage thaws ice at Deep River Waterpark rink Staffing shortage thaws ice at Deep River Waterpark rink Bagpiping workshop