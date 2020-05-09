Northwest Indiana nursing homes plan to celebrate Mother’s Day from afar

Dinner tables that once seated four to six are now the home of meals for one; each table with 6 feet in between one another.

Activities are limited, with the salon closed and bingo held at two separate times and limited to a small group of residents.

"It's incredible how far away 6 feet seems," Huffman said.

When Huffman began looking at how the pandemic might affect holidays like Mother’s Day, a sad reality set in: mothers and maternal figures alike wouldn't be able to enjoy their day with the ones they love.

Usually, both facilities host a Mother's Day brunch, where residents can invite guests to enjoy the meal. While brunch is still happening, guests aren't allowed.

"We are creating a beautiful Mother's Day brunch at each community to make it as normal as possible. It's just they're not going to see those family members in the normal capacity," Huffman said. "I think that's the same for a lot of us. A lot of us are going to be social distancing from our own mothers and grandmothers, and for good reason."

Family members also are encouraged to send mom a special message online that will be printed out and given to her and later shown in a video collage, Huffman said.