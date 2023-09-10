Northwest Indiana's real estate industry is recovering after a cyberattack on a key vendor.

Hackers targeted the real estate software provider Rapattoni, which serves real estate agents in Indiana, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York, Florida and its home state of California.

The cyberattack last month locked agents and appraisers out of the Multiple Listing Service, which left agents and the public unable to access new listings and prevented appraisers from doing the appraisals needed to close home sales by denying them sales data for comps.

It's estimated by Housing Wire the disruption may have affected about 5% of real estate agents nationwide.

"It affected 23 other markets across the United States, including San Francisco," said Pete Novak, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association. "We've been using Rapattoni in Northwest Indiana since the late 1990s. At first, we didn't know what was happening to our system. Then we were told it was going to be disrupted."

The MLS system was restored in two weeks but the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association has had to work to transport the data to popular websites like Zillow, Homes.com and Realtor.com as it was no longer automatically syndicated.

"Home searches were disrupted for quite a while," he said. "It may have affected total sales."

Real estate agents started posting listings on social media to get work out to consumers after they could no longer find new listings online, resulting in a slowdown in home tours, lack of offers and empty open houses. Some arranged to get Northwest Indiana listings posted on the Illinois and Michigan sites.

"They were still getting property information out and putting together a sort of makeshift database by sharing listing information with other members," he said. "But a concern was with appraisers, who weren't able to do their appraisals, which delayed some sales."

In the first weeks after the cyberattacks, Realtors initially weren't able to post photos with their listings, which is a serious problem at a time when many buyers pursue houses they're interested in by scrolling through the photos.

The Northwest Indiana Realtors Association has resolved that issue by is still working to restore historic listing photos.

"By and large, most of it has been corrected," he said. "Most listings have been updated to reflect their status, whether it's a property for sale or under contract. MLS is back up and running. There are still some inaccuracies Realtors are trying to resolve on sites like Zillow where consumers go to view properties."

After more than 20 years, the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association had already arranged to replace Rapattoni before the cyberattack. It was concerned that its system had too much downtime when it went down and the company lagged behind in developing mobile products, so it's bringing on a new vendor to manage MLS this year, Novak said.

Local real estate agents weathered the storm.

"Our members did a great job helping each other out and finding listings in nontraditional ways," he said. "It's funny because in a lot of ways it was how MLS operated before we relied so much on technology, on phones and computers. We went back to a more traditional way."

Hammond-based Realtor Nathan Reeder said the cyberattack occurred at a time when the market was already slow.

"One point I'd like to get across is the timing of the attack. Thankfully, this occurred at a time when we there are more Realtors than homes for sale and demand at all-time lows," he said. "With rates on a 30-year mortgage hovering above 7% the past 4 weeks, mortgage applications dropped to the lowest level in 28 years, following the slowest sales during the first 6 months of the year since 2009."

The disruption could have been a lot worse," he said. "If this attack shut down our MLS during COVID when rates were 3%, every listing had 20 offers, and demand was just as strong as the bubble years, we'd have been in a much worse position. Realtors are very quick to adjust to changing market conditions, whether they be financial, legislative, or technological. That's who we are."