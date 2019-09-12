Medicare tips

Barbara Rossi, insurance consultant for Senior Promise, a 55-and-older social group for seniors connected to Franciscan Alliance, says it’s important to look into what health care will cost up a year before retirement “so there’s not a shock factor. It should be part of your retirement plan.” Waiting until the last minute can make the expense a surprise that needs to be factored into a retirement plan, Rossi said.

Christel Snow, volunteer supervisor at State Health Insurance Assistance Programs, said SHIP uses the medicare.gov website to help clients choose the right plan for them and recommends the site for anyone wanting to learn about Medicare, Part D and Medicare Advantage. The site also gives a close approximation of costs. She also recommends mymedicare.gov, a free, online service for managing personal information for Medicare coverage, enrollment status, Medicare claims, and preventative services.

“Protect Medicare coverage for next year by checking current coverage during the enrollment period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) and to see if you qualify for a program to help pay for it,” Snow said. She cautions that a Part D plan’s prescription drug list can change from year to year, so it could be more expensive or not covered at all in a current plan.

Dane Buckley, of Dane Buckley Insurance in Crown Point, says it’s essential to know your plan: “Read your plan book. I tell everyone, Take the time to read the book; it tells you everything you need to know." Buckley says your insurance company should be able to help you figure it out.