Undergoing fertility treatments, Heather Hirsch was intrigued by a flyer she saw advertising fertility massage at Traveling Tranquility Spa.
“I’ve had a lot of massages and I like them, so I reached out to Jen,” Hirsch says of Jennifer McHale, a Nurturing the Mother-certified fertility massage specialist and owner of Traveling Tranquility Spa in Dyer. “During the massages she incorporated acupressure to pressure points to help promote fertility.”
Whether it was the massage, the fertility drugs or a combination of both, Hirsch, who lives in Ogden Dunes, is now the mother of a 4-month-old.
McHale, who has practiced massage therapy for 18 years, received certification in fertility massage two years ago, not only because she saw a need for it but also for personal reasons.
“I suffered a miscarriage and also had friends who were struggling with fertility issues,” she says. “Women who are trying to get pregnant experience a lot of stress, and I do various types of massages to help with that as well as other issues.”
As an example, she performs cranial sacral therapy, a type of soft touch massage that treats the bones of the head, spine and pelvic area by releasing tensions deep in the body. Cranial sacral therapy also helps in centering the client and assists in relieving environmental stress, pain and dysfunction while improving whole-body health.
“I’m also trained in reflexology, which helps strengthen the reproductive system,” she notes, saying that her massage techniques prepare the body for such fertility procedures as intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization. “It’s typical to do these the day before those procedures.”
McHale travels to clients to perform massages and offers sessions at Halotherapy of St. John, known for its Salt Cave.
Lindsay Negrelli-Gawat, a licensed massage therapist who is working toward an aromatherapist certification at Aromahead Institute and who co-owns Sacred Dunes Alternative Health in Michigan City, also offers fertility massage therapy.
“I became interested in massage when I was young and my aunt in California was diagnosed with breast cancer and getting massages was part of her cancer treatment plan,” says Negrelli-Gawat, who also said she had a traumatic experience when she was pregnant.
“It wasn’t what I envisioned, and I thought, What is there for moms? When I started learning about it, I fell in love with learning about fertility massages. It was a way of helping moms and women in general who are under such pressure.”
Noting that there are no guarantees that fertility massage therapies will result in pregnancy — just like fertility doctors can’t guarantee conception either — Negrelli-Gawat says that massages may help balance hormones, increase blood flow, open blocked fallopian tubes, reduce endometriosis and uterine fibroids, and break through scar tissue. She also shows her patients techniques for self-massage.
“It also helps reduce stress and anxiety,” she says. “I really try to focus on helping my patient relax. The best time for fertility massages is after the last day of menstruation up to right before ovulation.”
Sometimes Negrelli-Gawat and her Sacred Dunes business partner, Stephanie Gordon, an acupuncturist, combine their areas of expertise to improve the patient’s odds of conception.
Though there are no guarantees, Pam Dooley, of Crown Point, believes fertility massages helped her conceive.
“It was a fabulous experience,” says Dooley, who got therapy from McHale. “I’d been trying to get pregnant for three years, and we went through fertility treatments for two years. The whole ordeal was very stressful. Jen would massage my abdominal area two to three times a week. I started in January and delivered my daughter in November.”