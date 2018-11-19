It may sound catchy and tough and old school, but the classic phrase “no pain, no gain” is a pretty lousy workout philosophy for the average gym-goer.
Pain, after all, is often the body’s way of telling you it’s had enough, and though it may be inspiring to occasionally fight that limitation, there’s a good chance that the pain is going to undo a lot of the gains you've made over time.
“Working out should be challenging, but never painful,” says Nikki Sarkisian, exercise program manager at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster. “By the time exercising becomes painful, it may come with adverse effects that can hold back progress, and injury or delayed onset muscle soreness can reverse progress.”
Of course, most people don’t set out to exercise to the point of constant fatigue, chronic muscle or joint pain, and difficulty sleeping or eating. The reasons behind overdoing it at the gym vary and often stem from simple inexperience that leads to more-is-better thinking, adherence to a cookie-cutter celebrity fitness routine, or exercising far too vigorously right out of the gates rather than building one’s fitness base over time.
While working with a professional trainer to develop a personalized fitness routine can help counter some of these common mistakes, it’s also good to come in with solid goals for one’s workout regimen and a clear sense of perspective.
“Everything should be done in moderation,” says Alex Bales, a certified personal trainer and a senior studying fitness management and nutrition at Purdue University Northwest. “While it’s great to train hard sometimes, many individuals lose sight of their ‘why’ — they forget that they aren’t preparing for (a mixed martial arts) fight or something, and they wind up with an unsustainable workout routine, along with a greater propensity for injury, sickness, fatigue and depression that can impact every aspect of their life.”
Avoiding these negative effects from something that should be a positive force in a person’s life means embracing good workout habits. Sarkisian and her team of trainers at Fitness Pointe, and Bales, have seen plenty of the mistakes that lead to the overwork and resulting discouragement or injury. That's why they have plenty of advice for those looking to establish and maintain a healthy and balanced fitness routine based on two key elements:
Start with a plan
Exercising without a plan can be like driving in a new town without a map. A structured exercise program developed with the assistance of a professional or a personal trainer can make that path easier and getting to the destination a lot less complicated. Best of all, a structured plan will ensure adequate time for muscles to recover before another bout of strength exercises.
Practice patience
As the old saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Be sure the routine you devise is one you can sustain, and understand that less is often more when it comes to working out. Start out slow and consistently add small upticks in volume and intensity over time, taking a long-term approach for success. Exercising too vigorously, too often, too soon is like sprinting out of the gates of a marathon; it increases the chances you won't finish.
Instead, gradually increase efforts over time. “The realization that consistency and persistence over time will allow you to achieve your goal is essential,” Bales says. “You’ll never achieve your goal if you train so hard today that you can’t train the next day, week, month or year.”
In the end, it’s important to remember why you started exercising. It certainly wasn’t to end up in pain or feeling worse than before, so why push it until that’s where you wind up? That’s a path to "no gain."
“Training should enhance your life,” Bales says, “not in any way deteriorate you.”