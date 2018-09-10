PORTAGE — The cargo van backed into a driveway on an idyllic block, where every other house is the mirror image of the one before it. Behind the wheel was a husky guy donning a Marine hat, a U.S. Marine Corps. lanyard around his neck.
He electronically moved his driver's seat back, then shifted his body into a wheelchair, letting out an "uh" as he plopped down. The van's side door opened. A ramp automatically lowered to the ground, and Walt White wheeled himself forward.
Nearly four years after suffering a debilitating stroke, the 74-year-old veteran — he served in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm — largely takes care of himself. An aide helps with household chores, and White sometimes eats at the assisted living facility across the street, but he is otherwise independent.
In early 2015, that wasn't the case.
After being discharged from the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Chicago's West Side, the hospital sent him to Merrillville's Golden Living Center, the VA-contracted nursing home for Northwest Indiana.
While there, White said, often no one would get him out of bed in the morning because the facility was so short-staffed. One day, he said, he didn't get his soiled diaper changed until noon. A woman with a memory disorder would wander in and out of people's rooms, including his, taking stuff, he said.
The care was subpar, White said, but he didn't have a choice: Golden Living Center is the only nursing home the VA contracts with in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties. Medicare gave the facility its lowest possible quality rating, 1 star out of 5.
The facility was below the national average in such categories as falls with major injury, worsening of patients' ability to move independently, high-risk pressure ulcers, lack of improvement in function for short-term patients, and patients receiving antipsychotic medications, according to Medicare. Each staffer took care of 110 patients per day, compared to 71 statewide. The facility had 11 citations in its most recent health inspection, and the same number in its last one, in 2016; the state average was 5.8.
A national trend
As recent news reports have pointed out the lack of quality at VA-operated nursing homes around the country, this instance shows the issue extends to the facilities the VA contracts with. Veterans often don't have options but to go to poor-quality nursing homes, either for geographic or family reasons.
"No veteran should have to tolerate a one- or two-star nursing home," said Tom Pappas, a Portage veteran who advocates for vet-related issues in Northwest Indiana. "If the VA won't pull their contracts, then Congress should."
The VA released the ratings in June as USA Today and the Boston Globe were preparing to publish a report that the agency had hid the ratings for years. VA officials claimed the Trump administration had planned to make the ratings public anyway and blamed the Obama White House for not putting them out sooner.
In a response to a question from The Times, Jay Kenworthy, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said their office has reached out to the VA to learn more about the contracted nursing homes, including the one in Merrillville. Young recently visited a VA nursing home in Marion to talk to officials there about its low-star rating.
"These new ratings from the VA allow us to more easily identify and hold accountable the facilities and regions most in need of improvement," U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., said in a statement, "and I will continue to work nonstop to ensure these facilities meet the standard our veterans deserve."
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, said in an email that he plans to work with his colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee, which regulates federal spending, "to improve the ability of the VA to provide timely and quality care to veterans at all stages of life." He encouraged any Northwest Indiana veteran in need of assistance to contact his office in Merrillville.
Pappas, the Portage veteran, wants the VA to give veterans vouchers to get care at the nursing homes of their choice. The agency has a similar program for medical care, Veterans Choice, where vets who are too far from VA facilities can go to community hospitals and clinics.
Regional VA responds
Lela Vance-Glover, a regional spokeswoman for the VA, said the agency has clauses in its contracts for performance and quality of care, but Golden Living Center hasn't violated them. Staff from the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, including nursing, social work, dietary and safety personnel, regularly visit veterans at contracted nursing homes and monitor state inspection reports, she said.
"We can put a facility on deferment. We can immediately pull a patient out and take them somewhere else until the issues are rectified," said Marc Magill, director of the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
He compared the VA star ratings to those of hotels: Just because a nursing home has one or two stars doesn't mean it's unsafe; it only indicates the quality is lesser.
Still, he said, "Our veterans deserve a higher-star quality."
But he noted that's hard to do under the current system. VA pays at the same rate as Medicaid, he said, so many higher-quality facilities refuse to contract with the VA. To help alleviate this, Magill said he has started to offer the higher, Medicare reimbursement rate for nursing homes on the Illinois side, and is hoping to do so in the six Northwest Indiana counties he oversees.
Veteran paid his own way
Nearly two years into his stay at Golden Living Center, White felt he wasn't making any progress.
So he transferred to an assisted living facility in Portage, where he would have to pay out of his own pocket, about $4,000 a month (he said the VA was paying $7,000 monthly to keep him at the old place). He said that while the new facility wasn't perfect — it served less-than-nutritious food, he said — it was a world of difference from the Merrillville nursing home.
"I was just being warehoused there," he said. "The VA just stuck me there and left me there. I'd still be there if I was happy to be a potted plant. They just maintained me, kept me alive."
Golden Living Center's owner, Danville-based Hendricks Regional Health hospital, didn't respond to requests for comment. An administrator at the nursing home hung up on a Times reporter.
White noted that he wasn't physically abused at Golden Living Center; the facility was just understaffed, employees were underpaid and overworked — typical of the nursing home industry as a whole. But he didn't have a lot of alternatives, particularly since he wanted to stay close to his kids in Crown Point.
The next closest VA-contracted facility is 35 miles south. But that nursing home, Aperion Care DeMotte, also has a one-star rating. After that, the nearest is Valley View Healthcare Center in Elkhart, 85 miles away (rated two stars). The nearest five-star nursing home is Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, 120 miles from Merrillville.
Despite the cost, White is happy in his new digs, a spacious townhouse outfitted with a huge TV, where he binge-watched the show "Breaking Bad," about his namesake, a high-school chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin.
But White knows many veterans aren't as fortunate. He has pensions from the military, from working at the steel mill, from being a state employee; he gets disability from Agent Orange exposure, Social Security benefits. Otherwise, he might still be stuck in a nursing home.
"I'm lucky," he said, seatbelted into his wheelchair. It had two flags sticking out the back: one with the Marine Corps logo, the other an American flag.