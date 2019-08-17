A critical, but possibly overlooked, component of an adult’s health plan is vaccines and boo…

Diet don'ts

Dr. Lori Ross, a veterinarian at North Central Veterinary Emergency Center in Highland, says it's best to avoid certain foods for the well-being of your pet.

Among them are fads, such as the grain-free diet for dogs. Ross cites the Food and Drug Administration’s warning about a grain-free regimen.

“Eliminating grains for dogs can cause a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy,” explained Ross. “This illness can be fatal, and the FDA noted that in many fatal cases, pet owners reported that their pet ate ‘grain-free’ labeled pet food.”

Likewise, she would avoid the “raw diet,” which emphasizes raw meat, bones, fruits, and vegetables. According to WedMD, it can expose the dog to bacteria from the meat and issues from dietary imbalances.

Ross notes that specialty diets are appropriate for pets that have medical issues including allergies or cardiac or renal disease. Your veterinarian can help with those or necessary prescription foods.