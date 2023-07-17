Northwest Indiana White Castles gave $16,600 to support the national nonprofit Gift of Adoption.

Northwest Indiana District White Castle recently presented a check to the charity at White Castle 43 at 440 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.

The donation will allow Gift of Adoption to provide grants to help parents adopt children in vulnerable circumstances, such as siblings at risk of separation, older children who are aging out of foster care and kids with medical needs.

Eight White Castles in Northwest Indiana raised the funds through a round-up promotion in March and April, letting customers round up their bills to give to the Gift of Adoption organization.

White Castle Northwest Indiana District Supervisor Shelly Rivera presented the donation to Gift of Adoption Chief Development Officer Julie Pendell, who was accompanied by the Veazey family, a family from Evergreen Park that received a grant to help fund the adoption.

Gift of Adoption was founded in Northbrook in 1996 by a couple who felt fortunate to be able to afford the cost of three adoptions and wanted to pass it on. It estimated 140 million children worldwide are orphaned. An estimated 80 million Americans have considered adoption but less than 2% ever start the process because of the high cost and less than 1% ever successfully complete an adoption.

So far, Gift of Adoption has given $15.8 million to more than 5,100 families looking to adopt.

It says the need is urgent with 500,000 children in the U.S. foster care system awaiting adoption, about 10% of whom have been waiting for an adoptive family for more than three years. Foster children on average have to wait more than five years to be adopted.