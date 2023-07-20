The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center plans to honor entrepreneurs and advocates who make a difference in the Calumet Region.

The Northwest ISBDC has issued the Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards for more than 30 years to highlight local businesses and entrepreneurs who are having an impact.

“Every year, our E-Day committee is amazed at the strong showing of nominations that represent a range of industries,” said NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt. “We are truly fortunate to have an extensive array of unique businesses — along with their inspiring stories — that reflect our communities here in Northwest Indiana.”

E-Day Awards go to a small business person of the year, small business exporter, an entrepreneurial success, a young entrepreneur, a minority-owned small business person, a family-owned business, an emerging small business, a small business advocate and an advocate for youth entrepreneurship.

To qualify, business owners must have an established track record of at least three years and do business in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski and Newton counties. Anyone from the public can make a nomination.

An awards ceremony will honor the winners on Nov. 9 at Avalon Manor on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

The Northwest ISBDC provides no-cost assistance for entrepreneurs starting or expanding their businesses in a seven-county northwest Indiana region. It helps business owners with one-on-one consulting, referrals, workshops, training opportunities and other services.

For more information, visit www.isbdc.org, go to www.edayleaders.com or call 219-644-3513.