The health care system opened a new $8.3 million, 20,187 square-foot office at 2505 Calumet Ave. It recently had a ribbon-cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce for the new physicians' office near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Vale Park Road.

Northwest Medical Group-Primary Care physicians Helda Barakat, Vijaya Chapala, Ather Malik, Hector Marchand, Jr., Michael Mirochna, Kimberly Perry, Sangeeta Sehgal, Daniela Sikoski and Crystal Tuncay will work in the office. More physicians who are new to the community are expected to join them by the end of the year.

Northwest Health–Porter Interim CEO Dr. James Leonard said the new location in Valparaiso is "part of an ongoing strategic investment to enhance patient care and increase access to health services throughout the region. Most of the primary care physicians transitioning to this new location have served patients from throughout the area for many years,” said Leonard. “Over that time, their practices have grown so much that we needed to create additional space to allow them to accommodate more patients while continuing to provide quality care to the community.”