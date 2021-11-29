 Skip to main content
Notables prepare for holiday concert
Notables prepare for holiday concert

Notables prepare for holiday concert
The Noteables rehearse their Christmas Shopping Blues in preparation for their Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer.

The concert “Believe” marks the start of the holiday season for The Noteables.

The Lake County Extension Homemakers Chorus includes members from Highland, Munster, Griffith, Lowell,  Merrillville, Cedar Lake, Portage, Hobart, Lake Station, Crown Point and Schererville.

Adult tickets are $10. Admission for children under 12 is $3. For tickets or information call 219-769-0304 or 219 227-9507

The Notables include:

First row: Norma Ondo, Elaine Ansbro, Rita Crary (Vice President), Joanne Borodine- Haley (Director), Anna Rominger (President), Dolores Smolen, Mary Ann Barkalow (Secretary)

Second row:Kathy Shapiro, Ramona Czaja, Claudette Neri (Treasurer), Emily Koartge, Melissa Rodriguez

Third row: Shelley Haas, Unknown, Sue O’Donnell, Pat Donaldson, Karen Justak

Fourth row: Carol Bulta, Linda Kennedy, Helen Wood, Barbara Boyd

Fifth row:  Sharon Vail, Peggy Manda, Tracee Harding.

David Herr, the accompanist, was absent when the picture was taken.

