 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Noteables plan holiday concert

  • Updated
  • 0
Noteables plan holiday concert

The  Noteables hold their Christmas concert at5 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive in Dyer

 Provided

The Noteables Chorus is a community choir, originally organized under the Purdue Extension Services, that has been in existence for 84 years.

It's basically composed of people who enjoy singing.

Their annual Christmas Concert is Dec. 11 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive in Dyer. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., the concert begins at 3.

Tickets are $10 in advance for adults, $12 at the door and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 219-769-0304.

Members include Mary Ann Huwig, Elaine Ansbro, Dorothea Rukes, Joanne Haley-Borodine-Director, Ramona Czaja, Rita Crary, vice president, Anna Rominger, president.

Also Kathy Applegate, Kathy Shapiro, Jenifer Schreiner, Sue O’Donnell, Mary Ann Barkalow- Secretary, Shelly Haas, Carol Builta, Venessa Zapchenk, Mary La Buda, Karen Justak, Claudette Neri, treasurer

People are also reading…

Rounding out the chorus are Marion Hoyda, Helen Wood, Sharon Vail, Roberta Gadomski, Pat Donaldson, Linda Kennedy, Tracee Harding, Peg Manda, Dolores Smolen and David Herr, accompanist.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts