Noteables plan holiday concert

The Noteables Chorus is a community choir, originally organized under the Purdue Extension Services, that has been in existence for 84 years.

It's basically composed of people who enjoy singing.

Their annual Christmas Concert is Dec. 11 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive in Dyer. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., the concert begins at 3.

Tickets are $10 in advance for adults, $12 at the door and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 219-769-0304.

Members include Mary Ann Huwig, Elaine Ansbro, Dorothea Rukes, Joanne Haley-Borodine-Director, Ramona Czaja, Rita Crary, vice president, Anna Rominger, president.

Also Kathy Applegate, Kathy Shapiro, Jenifer Schreiner, Sue O’Donnell, Mary Ann Barkalow- Secretary, Shelly Haas, Carol Builta, Venessa Zapchenk, Mary La Buda, Karen Justak, Claudette Neri, treasurer

Rounding out the chorus are Marion Hoyda, Helen Wood, Sharon Vail, Roberta Gadomski, Pat Donaldson, Linda Kennedy, Tracee Harding, Peg Manda, Dolores Smolen and David Herr, accompanist.