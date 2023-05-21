DYER — The Noteables appear in concert at 3 p.m. June 4 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church.

Tickets for the "We are One in Music" concert are $10 for adults in advance and $3 for children over 12. Tickets the day of the concert are $12.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 219-769-0304 or 219-277-9507.

Members of the group include Dolores Smolen, Ramona Czaja, Elaine Ansbro, Joanne Haley-Borodine, director, Mary Matthews, Dorothea Rukes, Rita Crary, vice president, Mary Ann Huwig and Anna Romi, president.

Other members are Mary La Buda, Claudette Neri, treasurer, Karen Justak, Carol Builta, Kathy Shapiro, Liz Neri, Mary Ann Barkalow, secretary, Jen Schreiner, Sue O'Donnell, Kathy Applegate, Helen Woods, Shelley Haas, Roberta Gadomski.

Rounding out the group are Shaaron Vail, Barb Boyd, Donna Zemen Marion Hoyda, Tracee Harding, David Herr, accompanist, Linda Kennedy, Karen Rock, Pat Donaldson, Peg Manda, and Veness Zapchenk

The Noteables Chorus was formed in 1938 and has been singing for 84 years.

The chorus is a member of the Lake County Extension Homemakers and the Melody Makers of Indiana. The chorus presents both a spring and fall Concert for the local community and sings with the Melody Makers choruses from all over the state at the Festival Day Concert in the Indianapolis area for the Indiana Homemakers Annual Conference.

The Noteables has also sung for Gospelfest in Crown Point and visits senior living facilities to perform.

The chorus accepts members in August and January for its concert seasons. Women are eligible to join at these times. There is no audition, but applicants are expected to be able to sing and come with choir or chorus singing experience.