The noted photographer Larry Lapidus will photograph donors for a fundraiser for the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District.

The resulting portraits will be displayed at an exhibit this fall at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller Beach neighborhood. The photos will be displayed along with an exhibit of surrealist oil paintings by the local artist Doug Davis between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

“My aim is to raise money for the wonderful organization of the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District – I’m a board member and I have spent the past 10 years working as a volunteer. I think it’s an important endeavor and acts as a stakeholder on Lake Street in Gary," Larry Lapidus said.

Lapidus took pictures professionally for more than 40 years, long operating a studio in Chicago.

“Larry is and always has been a great volunteer and an incredibly generous donor to the organization. His dedication to the community is admirable," said Kathy Long, the president of the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District.

He will photograph people who donate $200 or more for the fundraiser. Their headshots will be used in the exhibit.

A reception for the subjects will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The donations will benefit the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District, a nonprofit that aims to use the arts as a catalyst for change in Miller.

The group sponsors the Miller Beach Farmers Market, eight visual art exhibitions a year, art classes, live music and wellness events.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or email mbacdarts@gmail.com.