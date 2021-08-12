Nothing definite decided on former speedway

The councilman explained the council was thinking of similar corporate campuses in Illinois providing full-time employment.

Councilman Caleb Johnson, R-Ward 5, noted, “It can be whatever we want it to be.”

Mitchell’s petition said the Illiana property is an ideal location for attracting carnivals and festivals. Its proximity to the Lackawanna Trail could also attract cyclists, joggers, and walkers. Because of its history in racing, Mitchell said, the site could be eligible for the National Register of Historical Places.

Evan Bane, whose family has lived in Schererville across from the racetrack for 50 years, said he would hate to see the track gone for good.

“We’re glad to see the interest,” Connelly told residents. “Stay tuned. More to come.”

• In other business, the council voted 3-2 in favor of the modifications to the planned residential development at 7095 Burr St. The property is dropping in density from 205 to 200 units. Some council members still questioned the density.

• Council members also accepted the quit-claim deed from Springrose Health Home Owners Association for land for the Pennsy Greenway Trail. Town officials said the deed helps continue Phase 4 of the project to Crown Point.