Nothing definite decided on former speedway

SCHERERVILLE — The Town Council assured supporters of the former Illiana Motor Speedway that nothing has been decided about the property some people want to see retained as a public fairgrounds.
Dragan Mitchell, of Crown Point, presented the council with a petition Wednesday bearing more than 3,800 signatures from people in favor of saving the 51-acre tract, preserving it, and potentially developing it for public use.
“Racing is part of the American identity,” Mitchell said, noting that famous racers, including A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti, have raced at Illiana. “I want to see Schererville as a positive place to be.”
The town purchased the property when the former owner retired. Last month the Town Council voted to accept proposals on the property for possible business development.
Councilman Kevin Connelly, R-Ward 2, said the project is currently in its conceptual stages and no final decisions have been made. Connelly said the council envisioned a corporate campus with greenspace. The process, Connelly added, will include public hearings for additional comments and community input.
Connelly noted that when the racetrack’s former owner retired, there were not many other buyers for the property. He said a survey of residents at the time showed most wanted the racetrack to remain in operation.
The councilman explained the council was thinking of similar corporate campuses in Illinois providing full-time employment.
Councilman Caleb Johnson, R-Ward 5, noted, “It can be whatever we want it to be.”
Mitchell’s petition said the Illiana property is an ideal location for attracting carnivals and festivals. Its proximity to the Lackawanna Trail could also attract cyclists, joggers, and walkers. Because of its history in racing, Mitchell said, the site could be eligible for the National Register of Historical Places.
Evan Bane, whose family has lived in Schererville across from the racetrack for 50 years, said he would hate to see the track gone for good.
“We’re glad to see the interest,” Connelly told residents. “Stay tuned. More to come.”
• In other business, the council voted 3-2 in favor of the modifications to the planned residential development at 7095 Burr St. The property is dropping in density from 205 to 200 units. Some council members still questioned the density.
• Council members also accepted the quit-claim deed from Springrose Health Home Owners Association for land for the Pennsy Greenway Trail. Town officials said the deed helps continue Phase 4 of the project to Crown Point.
• The council also presented a certificate of recommendation to Mark Metz for his Wall of Heroes Eagle Scout service project. A member of Scout Troop 532 of Schererville, Metz built a wall for photos of local military veterans inside Town Hall. Some of the 60-plus photos already posted date back to World War II.